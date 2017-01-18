Bridgestone Tour B Drivers, Irons, Fairway Woods, Hybrids

While golf fans are probably accustomed to the Bridgestone name because of premium golf balls, as well as the humorous commercials with Nick Price, Lee Trevino, Brandt Snedeker, and others, it might be time to pay more attention to their golf clubs (check out our upcoming annual ClubTest issues starting next month to see how impressive the new gear really is). The company's been producing a full line of clubs for years. However, the Tour B series (available in limited quantities) of drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, and two forged iron models, is its most impressive collection to date.

The driver line includes three models designed to fit a wide range of players: XD-3 (455cc head, deep face with neutral shot shape and medium launch angle), XD-5 (460cc head, shallow face with slight draw bias and high launch angle), and XD-7 (445cc head, pear shape with fade bias and low launch angle).

All three versions ($700 each) feature “Flex Action Speed Technology” -- a flexible crown and stiff sole -- that allows the top of the face to bend away from the target and leads to higher-launching shots with less spin. Plus, the milled clubface reduces spin on low misses. Players can tweak face and lie angle while two weight ports in the sole are used to alter CG location for shot shape and spin rate adjustment.

The drivers come with six interchangeable weights ranging from 2 grams to 12 grams, and choice of premium aftermarket shafts from Fujikura, Mitsubishi, UST Mamiya, and Aldila. Bridgestone estimates the value of this package around $300, justifying the ultra-premium $700 price tag.

Along with the three driver offerings, the Tour B series includes XD-F fairway woods ($400 each) and XD-H hybrids ($250 each). The fairway woods, which are designed with shallow faces for improved contact from the short grass, come in 15° and 18° models. The hybrids feature compact head shapes and come in 18°, 21° and 24° models.

The Tour B series also includes two forged irons, the cavity back X-CB and the muscleback X-Blade ($1,200 each; 4-PW). The X-CB has a slightly wider sole to promote better turf interaction and less digging while the narrow-soled X-Blade should improve shot shaping versatility. Both models feature minimal offset and additional mass behind the hitting area for improved feel at impact. Stock shafts include steel options from Nippon, KBS, and True Temper, and a graphite option from UST.

All Tour B clubs will be available this Spring through authorized Bridgestone fitters.