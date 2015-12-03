Maui Jim Wiki Wiki Sunglasses, $299

Seeing is believing. We're quite fond of the new Myna and Twin Falls models, but this being the most festive time of year, we recommend the Wiki Wiki sunglasses, because they're favored by the most interesting—and most festive—man in golf, Miguel Ángel Jiménez. The pure titanium aviator-style frames come in four colors, with four different lens colors (including Blue Hawaii), and are ideal for small and medium face shapes. These durable shades feature Maui Jim's patented PolarizedPlus2 lens technology, which delivers superior UVA and glare protection.

Photo: Courtesy Maui Jim

Electric Knoxville S Sunglasses, $140

Electric prides itself on providing high-quality gear to outdoor sports enthusiasts. Its sunglasses are designed in California and made in Italy, and the best-selling Knoxville line weighs a mere 26 grams. Frames are available in five color options.

Photo: Chad Mathew Carlson

Oakley Holbrook Sunglasses with Prizm Lenses, $120

Oakley's Holbrook line is a throwback to popular frames from the 1950s, but they're pumped with new technology and options. They come in 10 different lens/frame combinations and can be fitted with Prizm lens technology that enhances contrast over a wide range of conditions. These shades are specifically designed for the outdoor activities. No excuses for not being able to see those breaks on the green!

Callaway Hawk Sunglasses, $199.99

Callaway has designed sunglasses for golfers. Armed with lenses that let in 30% more light, allowing you to better see contours while putting or chipping. There are eight frames to choose from; the Hawk pairs an aviator shape with four lens colors.

Photo: Chad Mathew Carlson

Tifosi Marzen Sunglasses, $69.95

Most golf clubs are adjustable these days; why can’t sunglasses be too? Tifosi’s Swivellink technology ships frames with two sets of arms, one for sport and one for lifestyle. The lightweight Marzen frames are equipped with polycarbonate lenses that are scratch-resistant and shatterproof. The sport arms have adjustable ear pieces for a custom fit.