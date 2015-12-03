Menu Close
Equipment

Best Deal in Golf: 40 Percent Off Polos, Jackets and More at Maide Golf

Photo: Courtesy Bonobos
by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Fri Jan. 6, 2017
Install App

Each week, we'll bring you a great deal on golf apparel, equipment, or accessories in our Best Deal in Golf series.

Starting today and ending on Sunday, Bonobos is offering killer deals on its bestselling golf apparel, from polos and pants to zip-ups and sweaters. Use code THISIS40 at checkout to get 40% off.

Highland Golf Pant, $78 (now $46) Bonobos’ popular pants for the golf course come in a multitude of colors, fits, and sizes. They’re comfortable, easy to wash, and make a great staple addition to your wardrobe. BUY NOW

Palmetto Golf Pant, $88 (now $53) Go old-school with Bonobos’ Italian stretch twill chino, available in plaids and stripes and made with an adjustable waistband. BUY NOW

Flatiron Golf Polo, $38 (now $23) This stretchy performance shirt is selling out fast. Made with UV protective fabric, it’s also moisture wicking and antimicrobial. BUY NOW

M-Flex Flatiron Polo, $48 (now $29) For increased flexibility as you swing, this polo stretches as you move. It’s also made from performance fabric. BUY NOW

Knockdown Cashmere Blend Sweater, $108 (now $65) Stay sharp and cozy on the golf course with this soft cashmere and wool blend zip-up, available in three colors. BUY NOW

Knockdown Tech Fleece, $148 (now $89) For windy days on the course, slip on this performance fabric fleece to beat the elements. BUY NOW

