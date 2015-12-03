Air Jordan 1 'Chicago' Coming Out as a Golf Shoe

New year, new shoes.

The Jordan Brand is coming out with some new kicks in 2017, and these ones are for golfers: the Air Jordan 1 High-Top. The shoes sport a 'Chicago' color scheme with Chicago Bulls-like red, white and blue touches (and, of course, golf spikes). A new Nike wings logo is plastered on the side of the shoes.

A release date hasn't yet been confirmed after photos surfaced online, but it's expected to be in 2017.

This won't be the first time Jordan golf shoes have left the hardwood. Keegan Bradley has showed off several pairs, and he wore these Jordan "45" sneakers at last year's Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.