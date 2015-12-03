Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Bridgestone Tour B Drivers, Irons, Fairway Woods, Hybrids
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Kevin Streelman to Debut Wilson Staff Triton DVD Driver
by Alana Johnson
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas's Titleist Gear at the Sony Open
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
TaylorMade Adds Six New Players to PGA Tour Roster
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Game-Improvement Irons: Launch Towering Approach Shots With These Six Irons
by Alana Johnson
Click to read more
Callaway Golf Acquires Ogio International
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Says His Clubs Could Change From Week to Week
by GOLF WIRE
Equipment

Air Jordan 1 'Chicago' Coming Out as a Golf Shoe

You might see the Air Jordan 1 'Chicago' on courses in 2017.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Sat Dec. 31, 2016
Install App

New year, new shoes.

The Jordan Brand is coming out with some new kicks in 2017, and these ones are for golfers: the Air Jordan 1 High-Top. The shoes sport a 'Chicago' color scheme with Chicago Bulls-like red, white and blue touches (and, of course, golf spikes). A new Nike wings logo is plastered on the side of the shoes.

A release date hasn't yet been confirmed after photos surfaced online, but it's expected to be in 2017.

This won't be the first time Jordan golf shoes have left the hardwood. Keegan Bradley has showed off several pairs, and he wore these Jordan "45" sneakers at last year's Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.

More From the Web

More Equipment

Load More