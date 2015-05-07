Adidas Golf has announced the debut of its latest golf footwear iteration: the Crossknit Boost.

The shoe, built on the company's popular "Ultra Boost" last (originally introduced for running shoes), features maximum comfort and stability via "energy capsules" in the midsole and a dual-density "Torsion System" in the shoe's base, which allows for more independent movements between the heel and forefoot.

Photo: Courtesy Adidas Golf

The "CircleKnit" upper was specifically designed with the golfer in mind and offers breathability and stretch comfort in addition to the lateral support the golf swing demands.

Photo: Courtesy Adidas Golf

Bottom line: with a spikeless sole, the Crossknit Boost will provide enough traction for the golf course, but also a lifestyle look that will fit in just about anywhere before and after your round.

The Adidas Crossknit Boost is available for $160 in four colorways. Find out more at adidasgolf.com.