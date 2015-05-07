Menu Close
Equipment

First Look: New Adidas Crossknit Boost Golf Shoes

Photo: Courtesy Adidas Golf

The new Adidas Golf Crossknit Boost is available in four colorways.

by Jessica Marksbury
Posted: Tue Dec. 6, 2016
Install App

Adidas Golf has announced the debut of its latest golf footwear iteration: the Crossknit Boost.

The shoe, built on the company's popular "Ultra Boost" last (originally introduced for running shoes), features maximum comfort and stability via "energy capsules" in the midsole and a dual-density "Torsion System" in the shoe's base, which allows for more independent movements between the heel and forefoot.

Photo:

The "CircleKnit" upper was specifically designed with the golfer in mind and offers breathability and stretch comfort in addition to the lateral support the golf swing demands.

Photo:

