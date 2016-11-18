Menu Close
Equipment

8 Sweet Golf Shoes for Under $100

Photo: Courtesy

Learn about these 8 new pairs of golf shoes below.

by Alana Johnson
Posted: Fri Nov. 18, 2016
Install App

Here are eight sets of kicks that make a fashion statement, provide solid footing for your swing and keep your dogs from barking all the way through the 18th hole. And, at $100 or less, they won't break the bank. Find one to suit your style and swing.

ADIDAS ADICROSS V

($90)

The stylish, street-ready shoe has a water-resistant leather and suede upper so you can play in peace during foul-weather days. Extra cushioning under the sock liner adds spring in your step, while the flexible, spikeless outsole has 72 lugs for added gripping power.

Photo:

ADIDAS ADICROSS V

BIION BRIGHTS

($90)

This lightweight, EVA slip-on shoe makes you feel like you're walking barefoot. Cutout holes in the upper let air circulate; the dual-density, shock-absorbing innersole has small nodes for added comfort; and hexagon-shaped nubs provide traction. Make a statement with eye-catching wingtip, saddle, and pattern styles.

Photo:

BIION BRIGHTS

ECCO CASUAL HYBRID II

($100)

A hundred molded traction bars along the outsole create more than 800 angles for better grip. The spikeless shoe has a water-resistant leather upper and can be worn on or off the course. This marked-down shoe is available in limited quantities; act quickly to reserve a pair in the size and color (navy, grey, or dark grey) you desire.

Photo:

ECCO CASUAL HYBRID II

NEW BALANCE 1701

($90)

These sporty duds are built to last with the company's proprietary durable "Ndurance" rubber outsole. An EVA foam midsole and water-resistant microfiber leather upper keep feet comfortable in all kinds of conditions, while seven Champ Slim-Lok cleats supply stability during the swing.

Photo:

NEW BALANCE 1701

FOOTJOY CONTOUR CASUAL

($100)

One of the most versatile shoes in the company's lineup, the Contour Casual combines a soft, waterproof full grain leather upper with a lightweight cushioned fit-bed for all day comfort. An anatomically engineered last allows your feet to move naturally during the swing, while rubber lugs on the outsole provide traction.

Photo:

FOOTJOY CONTOUR CASUAL

PUMA GRIP SPORT

($80)

A lightweight, responsive foam midsole combines with a breathable mesh upper to keep your feet happy on hot, sticky days. A thin polyurethane coating on the lower half of the toe box repels dew and increases durability as well. Wear them from the links to the street -- traction lugs on the outsole let you make the transition with ease.

Photo:

PUMA GRIP SPORT

NIKE AIR RIVAL 4

($80)

Five Champ spikes combine with rubber traction elements to provide grip during the golf swing, even on the slipperiest of days. The lightweight synthetic upper also features a waterproof treatment to help protect feet, while lightweight cushioning with Phylon adds pep in your step.

Photo:

NIKE AIR RIVAL 4

SKECHERS GO GOLF BIONIC 2

($100)

A minimal difference in height (4 mm) between the heel and toe combines with a flexible outsole to encourage a neutral posture and natural footwork during the swing. A waterproof synthetic upper with a soft fabric lining helps your feet feel good during the round, and more than 100 traction bars in the sole keep you connected to the ground.

Photo:

SKECHERS GO GOLF BIONIC 2

 

