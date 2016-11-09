The newest hybrids are loaded with cool technologies to help you get shots airborne and on-target. With larger, more forgiving heads -- some engineered to make your swing hook-proof! -- you can go after the ball with total confidence. (How many hybrids should you add to your bag? Find out here.)

SRIXON Z H65

Price: $230

A channel along the crown in each of the 16°, 19° and 22° heads helps ball speed, launch, and spin on shots struck high on the face. The channel gets deeper by loft so you can go pin-hunting with the higher-lofted ones. The 22° has the most rounded sole for more versatility, while the 16° has the flattest one, which lowers the center of gravity and promotes a higher initial launch. The Z H65 comes with Miyazaki Kaula 7 shafts.

Photo: Courtesy of Srixon

TOUR EDGE HOT LAUNCH 2 IRON-WOOD

Price: $80, each; $500, seven-piece set

The large hollow steel head combines with a thin, variable-thickness forged face to provide stability and increased ball speeds. A heavy sole helps to boost launch and forgiveness, regardless of lie. Available in 2 (18°) through LW (60°) with UST Mamiya shaft. Sold individually or as a full set.

Photo: Courtesy of Tour Edge

CALLAWAY BIG BERTHA OS

Price: $250

In case the "OS" designation doesn't tip you off, these oversize hybrids have a deeper head and a larger, more flexible face than previous Big Berthas. Callaway's next-generation face-cup design blends with the larger hitting area to generate more speed across the entire face, while enhanced aerodynamics free you up to swing it faster.

An updated head shape -- the low toe extends farther out -- contributes to a higher MOI than before. Comes in 3H (19°) to 7H (31°) with the company's OptiFit adjustable hosel (-1°/+2° loft) and UST Recoil ES 460 shafts.

Photo: Courtesy of Callaway

TOUR EDGE HOT LAUNCH 2

Price: $110

The low-profile head has a low center of gravity, which lets players hit the ball high with minimal effort. A 7-gram weight in the rear of the sole adds to the low CG while helping to increase MOI. And the second-generation face is thinner to boost ball speeds. Plus, less face progression than typical game-improvement designs makes it easier to maneuver when you want to shape shots. Available in 19°, 22°, 25°, and 28° lofts with UST Mamiya shafts.

Photo: Courtesy of Tour Edge

MIZUNO JPX 900

Price: $250

Flatter lie angles than the JPX 850 plus shorter shafts (in the 16° and 19° heads) should tighten dispersion and reduce the likelihood of big draws or hooks. The clubs are also built to produce a lower-spinning, more penetrating flight. The "Shockwave" sole design lets the head flex at impact, which creates more energy and ball speed. This is the first Mizuno hybrid to feature a hosel with loft adjustability (+/-2°). Available in 16°, 19°, 22° and 25° with Fujikura Pro shafts.

Photo: Courtesy of Mizuno

CALLAWAY STEELHEAD XR

Price: $220, steel; $220, graphite

These user-friendly heads are longer from heel to toe and deeper from front to back than previous XRs. The bigger size and low, deep CG add forgiveness, while the larger face with updated face cup promote faster ball speeds. (Bigger isn't always better, but here a larger head with more hitting area is a good thing.) Plus, the aerodynamic shape can lead to additional swing speed, and the reconfigured sole slides through turf. The hybrids are available in 3H (19°), 4H (22°), 5H (25°) and 6H (28°), with choice of True Temper XP 95 steel or Matrix Ozik Program F15 graphite shafts.