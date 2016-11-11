MIZUNO JPX 900

Price: $500

By adding loads of built-in adjustability, power and forgiveness, Mizuno clearly wants to be known for more than irons. A new multi-thickness face increases the area that produces high COR (0.800 or more) over that of the JPX 850, for added ball speed on off-center hits. Players can manipulate two 8-gram sole weights in the heel, toe or along the center rail to fine-tune launch angle, spin rate and create fade or draw bias.

The 450cc head has a loft-adjustable hosel (-2° to +2°) for more launch and spin control. And one more adjustability touch: An aluminum disc on the sole helps change the face angle at address by up to 4°. Sliding the disc forward rotates the head closed, while moving it back sets it more open. Comes in 9.5° (a range of 7.5° to 11.5°) and a 45-inch Fujikura Speeder Evolution II shaft.

TOUR EDGE HOT LAUNCH 2

Price: $200

The forged, four-piece 460cc head features many design elements found in more expensive drivers. There's a face cup with variable thicknesses to help mitigate misses, an aluminum sole weight to raise MOI and drop the CG for higher launch, and an adjustable hosel that can change loft from 8.5° to 12.5° (in 1° increments). And you can customize grip size and length at no extra charge.

The nonadjustable offset version ($170), available in 10.5°, 12° and 13.5°, has more offset than its predecessor, to help slicers -- although it doesn't feature a face cup.

TOUR EDGE EXOTICS XJ1

Price: $700

Built for slower swingers who need help generating head speed, the XJ1 tips the scales at a featherweight 275 grams, some 25 to 35 grams less than you'd find in a typical driver. Keys to the design are the 12-gram carbon-fiber crown and a chassis made of 9-1-1 titanium, which is 10 percent lighter than commonly-used "Ti 6-4." A thin, responsive SP 700 beta titanium faceplate is laser-bonded to the body, saving additional mass while increasing the effective hitting area. Extra weight is also applied to the sole, where 10-gram tungsten bars near the heel and toe provide stability and a 10-gram screw toward the heel imparts draw bias. (You can replace it with a 6-, 12- or 14-gram screw.) A 45-gram Fujikura Air Speeder shaft and Lamkin UTx grip complete the package.

SRIXON Z 565

Price: $450

The draw-bias 460cc head takes a three-pronged approach to added control and distance. First, a forged cup expands farther into the crown and sole to create a larger hitting area for misses. Four grams have been trimmed from the crown and repositioned low and back, which boosts launch and lowers spin. Plus, the sole's tiered structure enables the entire sole to flex at impact, boosting ball speed on shots hit low on the face. The adjustable hosel allows you to tweak face angle (-2° to +2°), lie (standard, +1°, +2°) and loft (-1° to +1°), while a 9-gram sole weight can be swapped for ones from 3 to 15 grams (in 2-gram increments; $15 each) to fine-tune launch and spin.

SRIXON Z 765

Price: $450

A companion driver, the Z 765, targets faster swingers looking for a neutral, controlled flight. It has a similar shape to the Z 745 it replaces but is 15cc larger (445cc) with a lighter crown, which increases MOI by 18 percent. And an extended cup face and tiered sole contribute to a larger COR area. Both models have the Miyazaki Kaula MIZU shaft.