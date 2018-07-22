Thiry-five-year-old Francesco Molinari from Turin, Italy, shot a final-round 69 at Carnoustie to capture the Open Championship, his first major win and the first ever for an Italian native.

Molinari's impressive eight-under-par total bested Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Kevin Kisner, and Xander Schauffele by two strokes. The win was the third of the year for the Ryder Cup vet who is now the sixth ranked player in the world.

Below is a full list of Molinari's winning gear, all of which he chooses for himself as he's a former Nike player who currently does not have an endorsement deal for clubs:

Francesco Molinari won the 2018 Open Championship with a two-under 69 in the final round. Angus Murray

Driver: TaylorMade M4 (8.5°) with Mitsubishi Tensei shaft

Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M3 (13°) with Aldila XTorsion Green shaft, TaylorMade M4 (18°) with Aldila XTorsion Green shaft

Utility Iron: TaylorMade P-790 UDI (shaft info not available)

Irons: TaylorMade P-790 (4), TaylorMade P-750 (5-PW), with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (50°, 56°), TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (60°), with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue shafts

Putter: Bettinardi DASS BB0

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x