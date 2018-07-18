Nike may have exited the golf club manufacturing business, but their latest release, the Tour Premiere PE "Car-Nasty", proves they’re still all-in on the golf shoe business.

The new kicks pay homage to this week's Open Championship in more ways than one. They feature a tartan plaid print that brings to mind the iconic kilts traditionally worn in Scotland, the birthplace of the Open and golf itself.

In addition, the new shoes take their name from the venue playing host to the third major of the year, Carnoustie Golf Links. The course, which plays a central role in the Open rota, is nicknamed "Car-nasty" for its infamous difficulty. In a nod to the name, "NASTY" is printed on the outsole of the new shoes.

"NASTY" is printed on the outsole of the new Nike shoes. Courtesy of Nike

The shoes feature normal plastic spikes, as well as a secure lockdown design that includes a quick-pull top strap and tab for easy tightening and loosening.

The tartan wrap on the new Nike shoes is a nod to the British Open's Scottish roots. Courtesy of Nike

If you want a pair of these Scottish-accented Tour Premiere PE spikes, you'll have to act fast. Nike is only releasing a limited quantity of them, available to golfers in North America and Europe at nike.com on Thursday, July 19, the first day of the 2018 British Open.