Twenty-five-year-old Michael Kim captured his first career Tour victory on Sunday with a final-round 66 and 27-under par total. Kim topped second place finishers Francesco Molinari and several others by eight strokes and took home a $1,044,000 winner's check for his trouble.

Kim was also the first Titleist player to win with the new TS2 driver, which is expected to be introduced to the public fairly soon.

Here's a full list of the Titleist gear the UC Berkeley alum used to get the job done:

Driver: Titleist TS2 (10.5°) with Aldila Rogue Black shaft

Fairway Woods: Titleist 917F2 (16.5°) with Aldila Rogue Black shaft

Hybrids: Titleist 816H1 (21°) with Graphite Design Tour AD-DI shaft

Irons: Titleist 716 T-MB (4), Titleist 718 AP2 (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S300 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (52°, 56°, 60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold S300 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron GSS 350

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x