Winner's Bag: Kevin Na's gear at The Greenbrier

Thiry-four-year-old Kevin Na captured just his second career PGA Tour victory and first since 2011 at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier on Sunday, highlighted by a final round 64 and 19-under-par total.

Na bested second place finisher Kelly Kraft by five strokes and in the process took home 500 all-important FedEx points.

Here's a full list of the gear he used to take home the trophy and the $1,314,000 winner's check:

Driver: Callaway GBB Epic (9°)

Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M3 (15°), Titleist 915F (18°)

Hybrids: Titleist 818H2 (21°)

Irons: Titleist 716 T-MB (4), Titleist 718 AP2 (5-PW)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (54°, 60° proto)

Putter: Scotty Cameron T5 MB

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x