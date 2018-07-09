Winner's Bag: Kevin Na's gear at The Greenbrier

1:52 | Tour & News
What's Your Handicap, Kevin Na?
The veteran tour pro Kevin Na reveals his suspicious handicap and his favorite U.S. Open venue.
Thiry-four-year-old Kevin Na captured just his second career PGA Tour victory and first since 2011 at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier on Sunday, highlighted by a final round 64 and 19-under-par total.
Na bested second place finisher Kelly Kraft by five strokes and in the process took home 500 all-important FedEx points.
Here's a full list of the gear he used to take home the trophy and the $1,314,000 winner's check:
Driver: Callaway GBB Epic (9°)
Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M3 (15°), Titleist 915F (18°)
Hybrids: Titleist 818H2 (21°)
Irons: Titleist 716 T-MB (4), Titleist 718 AP2 (5-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (54°, 60° proto)
Putter: Scotty Cameron T5 MB
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x