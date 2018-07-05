Robo-caddies could be coming to a course near you

Is this the future of golf? A company known for making golf carts has a new product for golfers: an automated caddie. Club Car's Tempo Walk is essentially a robot that can carry your clubs and coolers while also offering you GPS yardage.

Club Car's pitch is to golfers who want to walk the course, but might not also want an actual, human caddie.

"The Tempo Walk further underscores our commitment to move the game of golf forward, particularly for the thousands of golf courses that attract a significant number of health-conscious walkers," Club Car president Mark Wagner said in a release.

Tempo Walk's battery can hold a 36-hole charge and is operated with a remote control.

No word on whether it accepts tips.