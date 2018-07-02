European Ryder Cup vet Francesco Molinari blitzed the field at the Quicken Loans on Sunday with a final-round 62 and 259 total (21 under par), breaking the tournament scoring record by seven shots.

Four rounds in the sixties (67, 65, 65, 62) gave the Italian a seven-stroke margin over second place finisher Ryan Armour while securing his second career PGA Tour victory.

For his trouble Molinari took home a winner's check for $1,278,000 and 500 FedEx points. Here's a full list of the predominantly TaylorMade gear he used to get the job done.

Driver: TaylorMade M4 (8.5°) with Mitsubishi Tensei shaft

Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M3 (13°) with Aldila XTorsion Green shaft, TaylorMade M4 (18°) with Aldila XTorsion Green shaft

Irons: TaylorMade P-790 (4), TaylorMade P-750 (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (50°, 56°), TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (60°), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

Putter: Bettinardi Dass BB0

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x