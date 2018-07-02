Winner's Bag: Francesco Molinari's gear at the Quicken Loans National

Francesco Molinari's Bettinardi Dass BB0 putter with custom stamping.
By Michael Chwasky
Monday, July 02, 2018

European Ryder Cup vet Francesco Molinari blitzed the field at the Quicken Loans on Sunday with a final-round 62 and 259 total (21 under par), breaking the tournament scoring record by seven shots.

Four rounds in the sixties (67, 65, 65, 62) gave the Italian a seven-stroke margin over second place finisher Ryan Armour while securing his second career PGA Tour victory.

For his trouble Molinari took home a winner's check for $1,278,000 and 500 FedEx points. Here's a full list of the predominantly TaylorMade gear he used to get the job done.

Driver: TaylorMade M4 (8.5°) with Mitsubishi Tensei shaft

Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M3 (13°) with Aldila XTorsion Green shaft, TaylorMade M4 (18°) with Aldila XTorsion Green shaft

Irons: TaylorMade P-790 (4), TaylorMade P-750 (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (50°, 56°), TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (60°), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

Putter: Bettinardi Dass BB0

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

