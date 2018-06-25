Winner's Bag: Bubba Watson's Ping gear at the Travelers

Bubba Watson on Handling Emotion, His Caddie and His Game
By Michael Chwasky
Monday, June 25, 2018

Bubba Watson captured his third win of the season on Sunday at the Travelers Championship after firing a final-round 63 at TPC River Highlands.

Bubba's 17-under-par total bested second-place finishers Paul Casey, J.B. Holmes, Stewart Cink, and Beau Hossler by three strokes and also yielded a winner's check for $1,260,000.

Here's a full list of the Ping gear the two-time Masters champ used to get the job done:

Driver: Ping G400 LST Pink (8.5° set to 7.6°) with 44.5" Grafalloy Bi-Matrix shaft

Bubba Watson's pink Ping G400 LST driver.

Courtesy of Ping

Fairway Wood: Ping G (14.5° set to 13.2°) with Fujikura Tour Spec X shaft

Irons: Ping iBlade (2, 4-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0 (52°, 56°, 60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Putter: Ping PLD Anser, 34.25" length

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

