Bubba Watson captured his third win of the season on Sunday at the Travelers Championship after firing a final-round 63 at TPC River Highlands.

Bubba's 17-under-par total bested second-place finishers Paul Casey, J.B. Holmes, Stewart Cink, and Beau Hossler by three strokes and also yielded a winner's check for $1,260,000.

Here's a full list of the Ping gear the two-time Masters champ used to get the job done:

Driver: Ping G400 LST Pink (8.5° set to 7.6°) with 44.5" Grafalloy Bi-Matrix shaft

Bubba Watson's pink Ping G400 LST driver. Courtesy of Ping

Fairway Wood: Ping G (14.5° set to 13.2°) with Fujikura Tour Spec X shaft

Irons: Ping iBlade (2, 4-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0 (52°, 56°, 60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Putter: Ping PLD Anser, 34.25" length

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

