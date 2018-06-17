Brooks Koepka fired a final-round two-under 68 for a 281 total at Shinnecock Hills on Sunday to capture his second consecutive U.S. Open title.

Koepka bested Tommy Fleetwood by one and Dustin Johnson by two and in the process became the first back-to-back U.S. Open winner since Curtis Strange in 1988-89.

For his trouble Koepka took home the same winner’s check he did last year, which is still worth $2,160,000. Here’s a full list of the mixed gear he used to get the job done:

Driver: TaylorMade M3 (9.5°) with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana shaft

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M2 (16.5°) with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana shaft

Irons: Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3) with Fujikura Pro Tour Spec shaft, Mizuno JPX-900 Tour (4-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (52°, 56°, 60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 SLT T10

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

