Puma introduces golf-version of its iconic Suede sneakers for 50th anniversary

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the original Puma Suede sneaker (first introduced in 1968), the company is launching the Throwback Collection. Comprised of a number of items including polos, Corduroy pants, and most notably the Suede G shoe ($120), the collection is aimed at players looking for classic old-school flavor. Features of the Suede G include waterproof suede uppers, hidden traction outsole for a more sneaker-like look, and classic Puma logo, among others.

"The Suede has been a street legend since day one. It's clean, classic, comfortable, and now we're excited to bring the same iconic look to the golf course," said Grant Knudson, Head of Footwear & Accessories, Puma Golf. "The Suede G will celebrate the retro design of the original version, but incorporate traction and function that's vital to a spikeless golf shoe."

Other Throwback Collection items include Puma T7 Track Jacket ($70), Evoknit Dassler Polo ($65), PWRCOOL Dassler Polo ($75), Corduroy 6 Pocket Pants ($85), and P 100 Snapback Cap ($30). The Throwback Collection includes models for both men and women.

