New prototype Titleist TS drivers spotted at Shinnecock Hills prior to U.S. Open

By Michael Chwasky
Monday, June 11, 2018

Two new Titleist drivers appeared on the USGA conforming list today and are being tested by the company's Tour staff in preparation for an official launch.

According to some sources, multiple Titleist staffers at the Shinnecock Hills U.S. Open will likely play the new TS2 or TS3 model this week, including most notably Justin Thomas and/or Jimmy Walker.

Some pros are testing out these new Titleist TS drivers at the U.S. Open.

At the moment Titleist isn't releasing any information but from the images it looks like the TS2 might replace the 917D2 while the apparently more adjustable TS3 could be a replacement for the 917D3.

Thomas posted an image to Instagram of him pulling the headcover off of a new Titleist driver with the caption, “Can't wait to put something new in play this week from the @Titleist team #dropbombs.”

Keep an eye out this week to see a few in play at Shinnecock and expect them to be available some time later in 2018.

