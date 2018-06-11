Winner's Bag: Dustin Johnson's gear at the FedEx St. Jude Classic

Holing out on his final shot of the tournament for an eagle was hardly the most impressive thing the new top-ranked player in the world did Sunday. With scores of 65-66 over the weekend at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Dustin Johnson not only grabbed the FedEx St. Jude trophy (and winner's check for $1,188,000), he also regained his No. 1 World Ranking and notched his 18th career PGA Tour win.
Check out the full list of TaylorMade gear the '16 U.S. Open champ used to get the job done as he eyes his second career major at Shinnecock next week:
Driver: TaylorMade M4 (9.5°) with Fujikura Speeder Evolution 2.0 Tour Spec 661X shaft
Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M4 (16.5°) with Project X HZRDUS 95 shaft
Irons: TaylorMade P-730 DJ Prototype (3-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52°, 60°), TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (64°), with KBS Tour Wedge 120S shafts
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Black with SuperStroke Pistol GT grip
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x