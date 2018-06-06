Callaway signs top amateur Norman Xiong

Callaway Golf has signed Norman Xiong to join the company's Tour staff - he will be playing Callaway clubs and golf ball and an Odyssey putter as well as wearing Travis Matthew clothing. Xiong had a dominating amateur career with six wins as a sophomore at the University of Oregon. He also received the Jack Nicklaus award as Division I Player of the Year and led the NCAA with a 68.7 scoring average. He was a member of the U.S. Walker Cup and U.S. Palmer Cup teams as well.

“Norman is one of the brightest young players that golf has seen in a long time,” said Callaway SVP of Global Sports Marketing Tim Reed. “He's been a top player throughout his junior and amateur career, and we're looking forward to helping him succeed at the highest level.”

Xiong is the newest member of a Callaway Tour staff that also features the likes of Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson, Jim Furyk, Marc Leishman, Alex Noren, Xander Schauffele, Michelle Wie, and more. You can follow Xiong on Twitter at @NormanXiongGolf.