Winner's Bag: Bryson DeChambeau's gear at the Memorial

Monday, June 04, 2018

Bryson DeChambeau edged out Byeong Hun An on the second playoff hole on Sunday to capture his second win of the season at the Memorial.

For his efforts DeChambeau took home a winner's check for $1,602,000 and of course got to shake hands with Jack Nicklaus after putting out on the 18th. Below is a full list of the Cobra gear and Puma shoes he used to get the job done:

Driver: Cobra King LTD Pro (8.5°) with Project X T1100 75X shaft

Fairway Woods: Cobra King LTD (14.5°) with Project X HZRDUS Black 85X shaft, Cobra F8+ Baffler (17.5°) with True Temper HZRDUS Black 85X shaft

Bryson DeChambeau waits with his caddie during the final round of the Memorial.
Getty Images

Irons: Cobra King Utility (4-5), Cobra King Forged One Length (6-PW), with True Temper X7 shafts

Wedges: Cobra King V Grind (50°), Cobra King WideLow Grind (55°, 60°), with True Temper X7 shafts

Putter: SIK C-Series

Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X

Shoes: Puma PWRADAPT Leather

