When Jason Day debuted the Spider Tour Red in 2016, it was the first customized version of TaylorMade's putter line. Now every consumer can build their very own Spider — with nearly a half-million combinations available.

TaylorMade's newly-launched MySpider customizable putter program allows consumers to construct their very own putter. Here's what you can choose from:

-Three hosel options: L-neck, short slant and double bend

-Four sightline options: A T-sightline, a single dot, a single line or no sightline at all

-Eight different colors for the head and wings: black, red, green, blue, white, pink, purple or silver (as well as multi-color face insert options)

The putters are also available in a selection of shafts and grips and a variety of lengths.

Each putter features the company's "Pure Roll" insert with 45-degree grooves that is designed to increase topspin and forward roll.

Fresh off his win at the Fort Worth Invitational, Justin Rose was among the first to try the customized program at a TaylorMade event Tuesday. He was tempted by the blue — he's a fan of Chelsea Football Club — but settled on a green number that he declared a more proper fit with which to win the Masters.

The putters are going for $360 and ship directly from factory to consumer in 21 days. You can see them HERE.