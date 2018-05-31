As a Cybersmile Foundation ambassador, Instagram sensation and social media influencer Paige Spiranac has been committed to using her sizable platform to spread awareness about cyberbullying. Now, in an effort to support the seventh annual Stop Cyberbullying Day on June 15, she is partnering with SuperStoke grips to launch a limited-edition putter grip.

Half of the sales earned from the grips will be donated to Cybersmile, which founded Stop Cyberbullying Day in 2012.

The grip features Paige's signature, as well as empowering words like "determination," "positivity," "love," "honesty," "encouragement," and "respect."

Paige Spiranac's limited-edition grip is designed to promote words of empowerment. Courtesy of SuperStroke

“I’m very excited to partner with SuperStroke on this important initiative to help support The Cybersmile Foundation,” Spiranac said. “The putter grip serves as a fun piece of inspiration both on and off the course and I’m proud to work with a partner equally committed to supporting Cybersmile’s work in providing assistance to those affected by cyberbullying, and spread positivity in today’s world.”

The grip will retail for $34.99, and both SuperStroke and Spiranac will be publishing a link for purchase on their social media platforms on June 15. You can also find the grip on superstrokeusa.com after the launch.