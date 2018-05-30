Golf-loving sneakerheads, rejoice! This week, Nike announced the upcoming debut of the comapny's latest iteration of its popular Jordan golf shoes, the Jordan Trainer ST G.

First released in 2016, the Jordan is back in two brand new colorways: white and wolf gray. Additional features include a drop-in sockliner, flexible sole and the Jordan brand's iconic elephant print.

The original Air Jordan III marked its 30th anniversary earlier this year, which Nike commemorated with the release of a golf version in both white and brown leather.

The Jordan Trainer ST G will be available on Nike.com and at select retailers on June 4. A price has not yet been released.