Check out the new Callaway Rogue Pro Black irons

If you're a fan of Callaway's Rogue Pro irons but want a unique look, the new Rogue Pro Black irons ($825, 5-PW, $1099, 4-AW) are right up your alley.

Built with all the same technologies as the standard Rogue Pro, the Black irons feature an all-black, durable finish complete with limited True Temper XP 105 black shafts, black cavity medallions, and Lamkin Z5 grips.

The new Callaway Rouge Pro Black iron. Courtesy of Callaway

Along with the new limited finish, the Rogue Pro Black irons feature a number of impressive technologies including 360-cup face technology with variable face thickness for big time ballspeed across a very large area of the clubface.

To offset the sometime harsh feel that comes with a thin-faced iron, urethane microspheres are used to dampen vibration and vastly improve sound and feel without negatively affecting face flex and speed. In addition, the Rogue is built with tungsten weighting to precisely position the CG of each long iron to provide optimized launch and spin control.

The face of the Rogue Pro Black (right) anda view of the club at address (left). Courteys of Callaway

The Callaway Rogue Pro Black irons will be available at retail on June 8th, 2018.