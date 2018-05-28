Winner's Bag: Justin Rose's gear at the 2018 Fort Worth Invitational

Justin Rose won the Fort Worth Invitational at Colonial CC with a final round 64 on Sunday and a 20-under-par total. The win is the second of the season for Rose (with a winner’s check worth $1,278,000) and the ninth of his PGA Tour career. The 37-year-old Englishman is currently the fifth ranked player in the world. Here’s a full list of the TaylorMade gear he used to get the job done.

Driver: TaylorMade M3 440 (9°) with Mitsubishi Tensei CK shaft.

Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M4 (15°), TaylorMade M3 (19°), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK shafts.

Irons: TaylorMade P790 (4), TaylorMade P730 prototype (5-9), with KBS Tour C-Taper shafts.

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (48°, 52°, 56°), TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (60°), with KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 shafts.

Putter: TaylorMade TP Red Ardmore 2

Ball: TaylorMade TP5