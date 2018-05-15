Each month, we tap experts from the equipment industry to answer your most commonly asked questions. In this installment, Tom Olsavsky, Vice President of R&D for Cobra Golf, addresses how you should go about choosing the right kind of driver for your game out of the many options available.

I recommend that players look at their driver selection the same way we look at design: What problems are you trying to solve?

Be honest about your game and your needs and you'll be in a much better position to make a good choice. For example, if you hit it long but not very straight, choose the driver model that helps you hit it straighter. Conversely, if you're straight but not very long, select a model that helps you hit it longer. You don't want to take away from your strength, but with the right fitting that shouldn't be a problem.

Every year there are more options for drivers, making your choice harder and harder. Getty Images

Today's launch monitors can effectively take the difficulty of choosing correctly out of the equation. If you think you need a lower-spin model like the F8+, go ahead and hit it on a launch monitor against the F8, or any other model you're considering, and see what numbers you produce.

If you prefer not to go to a fitter, you can also use a past model you've used successfully to guide your choice. If you did well with a larger-profile, more-forgiving clubhead, try the corresponding model before the low-spin model, or vice versa. You should also never discount the importance of the look of a club at address. If a club doesn't look right to you, it's less likely that it will work well.