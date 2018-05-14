Winner's Bag: Webb Simpson's Titleist gear at the Players Championship

Monday, May 14, 2018

Webb Simpson officially completed his comeback from the anchored putter ban while capturing the Players Championship with an 18-under-par total.

Simpson’s performance was highlighted by lights-out putting with an Odyssey Tank V-Line Cruiser Long putter and a new technique that he learned from Tim Clarke at last year’s tournament.

The former U.S. Open champ took home a winner’s check worth $1,980,000 for the effort. Here’s a full list of the gear he used to get the job done: 

Driver: Titleist 917 D2 (9.5°) with Graphite Design Tour AD shaft. 

Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M2 (15°) with Mitsubishi Tensei Blue shaft; Titleist 913Fd (18°) with UST Mamiya ProForce shaft. 

Hybrids: Titleist 913Hd (20°) with Graphite Design Tour AD-DI shaft, Titleist 915Hd (23.5°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft.

Irons: Titleist 718 MB (5-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts. 

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (54°, 60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts. 

Putter: Odyssey Tank Cruiser V-Line Long

Ball: Titleist Pro V1 

