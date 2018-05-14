Webb Simpson officially completed his comeback from the anchored putter ban while capturing the Players Championship with an 18-under-par total.

Simpson’s performance was highlighted by lights-out putting with an Odyssey Tank V-Line Cruiser Long putter and a new technique that he learned from Tim Clarke at last year’s tournament.

The former U.S. Open champ took home a winner’s check worth $1,980,000 for the effort. Here’s a full list of the gear he used to get the job done:

Driver: Titleist 917 D2 (9.5°) with Graphite Design Tour AD shaft.

Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M2 (15°) with Mitsubishi Tensei Blue shaft; Titleist 913Fd (18°) with UST Mamiya ProForce shaft.

Hybrids: Titleist 913Hd (20°) with Graphite Design Tour AD-DI shaft, Titleist 915Hd (23.5°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft.

Irons: Titleist 718 MB (5-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (54°, 60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts.

Putter: Odyssey Tank Cruiser V-Line Long

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

