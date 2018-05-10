Remember Phil's long-sleeve Masters look? He just inked a deal with that company, Mizzen+Main

By Kiley Bense
Thursday, May 10, 2018

Phil Mickelson might seem like an unlikely champion for a millennial-led menswear brand that brags that its shirts are "comfortable AF." But the 47-year-old has signed an endorsement deal with Dallas-based company Mizzen+Main and will wear their performance fabric dress shirts on the course. Mickelson took one of their long-sleeve shirts out for a spin during Masters week, where Tiger Woods made fun of him for it. Phil's fashion choice even inspired its own Twitter account.

Mickelson told ESPN that he "likes to be a trendsetter." The company's founder expressed his own hearty endorsement of having Phil wear the machine washable, moisture-wicking shirts: "Having someone at this level demonstrate so clearly the performance capabilities of our dress shirts while competing is absolutely phenomenal," he said. The shirts retail for $125. Mizzen+Main was founded in 2012.

Will other golfers follow Phil's lead? Wait and see.

Phil Mickelson wearing Mizzen+Main during a practice round prior to the start of the 2018 Masters.

Getty Images

