Adam Scott has dropped to 71st in the World Golf Ranking and has just two top-20 finishes this season, but he's turning back the clock in hopes of regaining some better form.

Scott used a 2010-model Titleist 910D3 driver on Thursday at the Players, and he finished with a three-under 69 (the clubhouse lead is six under). He's also using a Scotty Cameron long putter, which he went back to last week at the Wells Fargo Championship. (He's just no longer allowed to anchor the putter after the latest rules change.)

Scott hit eight of 14 fairways Thursday and averaged 297.3 yards off the tee. He finished his round with 27 putts and, currently, gained 2.266 strokes on the field on the greens. Entering this week Scott ranked 55th in Strokes Gained Off The Tee and 193th in Strokes Gained Putting.

"It doesn't matter whether it's on the greens or you got to do something else driving the ball, to make the game what you feel is easier is definitely something you need to do, especially when you've been struggling for any kind of momentum out there, which has been, for me, frustrating," Scott said. "So it's freeing some things up."

Scott's second round begins at 1:41 p.m. on Friday.