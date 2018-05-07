Winner's Bag: Jason Day's TaylorMade gear at the Wells Fargo Championship

Monday, May 07, 2018

Jason Day shot 67-69 over the weekend at Quail Hollow to post a twelve-under-par total and top Nick Watney and upstart Aaron Wise by two.

The win is the second of the season for Day, who also captured the Farmers in January. For his performance this week Day took home a winner's check worth $1.386 million. Here's a full list of the TaylorMade gear he used to get the job done: 

Driver: TaylorMade M3 460 (10.5°) with TPT Golf prototype shaft

Fairway wood: TaylorMade M1 (15°), with TPT Golf shaft

Irons: TaylorMade P750 (3-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (48°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 shaft, (52°, 60° Hi Toe) with Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x 

