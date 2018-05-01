Cobra honors military with new camo-colored drivers

If you've been waiting to buy the new Cobra King F8 driver, you're in luck. You now have two new color options to choose from, both of which support a good cause.

On Tuesday Cobra Golf announced the release of their King F8 Volition America drivers. The new big sticks share all the same technology as the original King F8 drivers, but in two new color schemes honoring the military: Blue Camo and Desert Sand.

The Cobra King F8 Volition America Blue Camo driver. Courtesy of Cobra

Some proceeds from sales of the new drivers will support Folds of Honor, a long-running non-profit that provides scholarships to children and spouses of American military personnel killed or wounded in action.

The new F8 and F8+ do have one upgrade from the original models. The F8 comes with a Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec Blue 60 shaft and the F8+ with a Black 60 shaft. Both cost $499 and are available now.

The Cobra King F8 Volition America Desert Sand driver. Courtesy of Cobra

Learn more about Cobra's King F8 driver here.