Winner's Bag: Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy's gear at the Zurich Classic

Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy teamed up to shoot a five-under 67 in Sunday's alternate shot final round to capture the Zurich Classic title. For their efforts the pair get to split the enormous $2,073,600 million winner's check.

While they were teammates in New Orleans, Horschel and Piercy have different equipment sponsors: PXG and Titleist, respectively. Check out a full list of their winning gear below.

BILLY HORSCHEL's GEAR

Driver: PXG XXF (10.5°) with a Fujikura Speeder 661 Evolution 4 shaft

Fairway Woods: PXG 0341X (15°), PXG 0341 (18°)

Irons: PXG 0311T Gen2 (3, 5-PW)

Wedges: PXG 0311T Sugar Daddy (52°, 57°); PXG 0311T Zulu Raw (61°)

Putter: PXG Mustang

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Billy Horschel with teammate Scott Piercy on the 18th hole during the final round of the Zurich Classic.

Getty Images

 

SCOTT PIERCY's GEAR

Driver: Titleist 917D2 (8.5°) with an Accra Tour Z shaft

Fairway Wood: Titleist 917F2 (16.5°)

Hybrid: Titleist 816H1 (21°)

Irons: Titleist 716 AP2 (4); Titleist 680 (5-9); Titleist Vokey SM6 (PW)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (53°, 57°); Titleist TVD (63°)

Putter: Scotty Cameron T2

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

