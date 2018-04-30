Winner's Bag: Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy's gear at the Zurich Classic

Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy teamed up to shoot a five-under 67 in Sunday's alternate shot final round to capture the Zurich Classic title. For their efforts the pair get to split the enormous $2,073,600 million winner's check.
While they were teammates in New Orleans, Horschel and Piercy have different equipment sponsors: PXG and Titleist, respectively. Check out a full list of their winning gear below.
BILLY HORSCHEL's GEAR
Driver: PXG XXF (10.5°) with a Fujikura Speeder 661 Evolution 4 shaft
Fairway Woods: PXG 0341X (15°), PXG 0341 (18°)
Irons: PXG 0311T Gen2 (3, 5-PW)
Wedges: PXG 0311T Sugar Daddy (52°, 57°); PXG 0311T Zulu Raw (61°)
Putter: PXG Mustang
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
SCOTT PIERCY's GEAR
Driver: Titleist 917D2 (8.5°) with an Accra Tour Z shaft
Fairway Wood: Titleist 917F2 (16.5°)
Hybrid: Titleist 816H1 (21°)
Irons: Titleist 716 AP2 (4); Titleist 680 (5-9); Titleist Vokey SM6 (PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (53°, 57°); Titleist TVD (63°)
Putter: Scotty Cameron T2
Ball: Titleist Pro V1