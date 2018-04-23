Winner's Bag: Andrew Landry's Ping gear at the Valero Texas Open

Thirty-year-old Andrew Landry captured his first PGA Tour win at the Valero Texas Open with a final-round 68 and 17-under-par total. The Texas native, who currently resides in Austin, managed to par the last stretch of holes to best second-place finishers Sean O'Hair and Trey Mullinax by two strokes.

Here's a full list of the gear he used to take home the trophy and the $1,116,000 winner's check:

Driver: Ping G30 (9°) with Aldila Tour Blue shaft

Buy Now

Fairway Woods: Ping G (14.5°), Ping G (17.5°) with Project X HZRDUS Yellow shafts

Buy Now

Irons: Ping iBlade (3-PW) with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 steel shafts

Buy Now

Andrew Landry talks to his caddie during the 2018 Valero Texas Open. Getty Images

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (52°, 60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Buy Now

Putter: Ping PLD ZB-S

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Buy Now