Winner's Bag: Andrew Landry's Ping gear at the Valero Texas Open

Thirty-year-old Andrew Landry captured his first PGA Tour win at the Valero Texas Open with a final-round 68 and 17-under-par total. The Texas native, who currently resides in Austin, managed to par the last stretch of holes to best second-place finishers Sean O'Hair and Trey Mullinax by two strokes.
Here's a full list of the gear he used to take home the trophy and the $1,116,000 winner's check:
Driver: Ping G30 (9°) with Aldila Tour Blue shaft
Fairway Woods: Ping G (14.5°), Ping G (17.5°) with Project X HZRDUS Yellow shafts
Irons: Ping iBlade (3-PW) with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 steel shafts
Getty Images
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (52°, 60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
Putter: Ping PLD ZB-S
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x