Odyssey introduces EXO putter line featuring three new models

The new EXO ($299.99 each) line of putters from Odyssey is aimed at players looking for maximum MOI, forgiveness and stability.

The new Odyssey EXO Rossie putter. Courtesy of Odyssey

Featuring a multi-material construction (stainless steel outside, lightweight aluminum inside), that positions significant weight around the perimeter of the clubhead, all three models (Seven, Rossie, Indianapolis) are designed to provide enhanced consistency and distance control for a wide variety of players.

A view of the new Odyssey EXO Rossie putter at address. Courtesy of Odyssey

To provide optimum feel and a smoother roll, Odyssey’s popular White Hot insert material is combined with Microhinge technology, which produces more topspin at impact.

The new Odyssey EXO Seven putter. Courtesy of Odyssey

This combination not only improves feel and roll but also provides a soft sound with plenty of feedback.

A view of the new Odyssey EXO Seven putter at address. Courtesy of Odyssey

In addition, each of the three EXO mallets are available in both face balanced and toe hang options, making them easy to fit regardless of individual stroke type.

The new Odyssey EXO Indianapolis putter.

The new EXO Seven, Rossie, and Indianapolis putters will be available at retail on May 18, 2018.