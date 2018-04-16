Winner's Bag: Satoshi Kodaira's PRGR clubs at the 2018 RBC Heritage

By Michael Chwasky
Monday, April 16, 2018

Twenty-eight-year-old Tokyo native Satoshi Kodaira grabbed the first PGA Tour victory of his career by firing a final-round 66 at Harbour Town and then outlasting Si Woo Kim in a playoff. Kodaira has six victories on the Japan Golf Tour but will now compete on the PGA Tour for the rest of the season.

Here's a full list of gear Kodaira used to take home the $1,206,000 winner's check:

Driver: PRGR RS prototype (10.5°) with Graphite Design Tour shaft

Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M2 (15°) with Graphite Design Tour shaft, PRGR iD Nabla (18°) with Graphite Design Tour shaft

Irons: PRGR iD Nabla RS Tour (3) with Graphite Design Tour shaft, PRGR Tune Forged (4-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue shafts

Satoshi Kodaira stands on the 17th tee during the first round of the 2018 RBC Heritage.

Wedges: PRGR iD Nabla Tour (52°), Fourteen RM-22 (60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

