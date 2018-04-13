Green Jacket Auctions holds online auctions for all kinds of golf memorabilia; as its name suggests, actual Augusta green jackets are sometimes up for grabs. Recently, a particularly rare and unique item was sold on the site for a mighty sum: a Scotty Cameron putter used as a backup by Tiger Woods.

The winning bid: $44,401.20.

Woods is well-known for having won 13 of his 14 major championships using the same custom Scotty Cameron putter. According to the auction summary, Cameron built 1-2 backup putters for Tiger each year that had the exact same specifications as his primary flatstick. Woods even tested them to make sure he was confident with them in case his prized No. 1 was out of commission.

The Scotty Cameron putter used as a backup by Tiger Woods in 2001 from Green Jacket Auctions.

The backup that sold is from 2001, which is best known in golf as the year Tiger Woods completed the 'Tiger Slam' at the Masters in April.

According to the auction site, "This putter comes with a certificate of authenticity from Scotty Cameron, who describes it as follows 'Made for Tiger Woods, GSS Newport II with rare vertical stamping & sight dot'. The putter also comes with a 2nd letter from 2003 on Scotty Cameron's own letterhead, which also states 'This putter was made as a backup for Tiger Woods.'"

