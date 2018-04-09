Callaway to release MD4 wedges in new Raw finish

The newest addition to Callaway's wedge family is the Mack Daddy 4 Raw ($149.99 each), which incorporates all the same impressive technologies as the standard MD4 but with a Tour-proven, non-glare finish.

Available in three grind options including C, S, and an all-new X grind, the MD4 Raw wedges feature Callaway's groove-in-groove technology as well as enhanced surface roughness on the clubface for improved spin rates and consistency around the greens.

The new Callaway MD4 Raw X-Grind wedge. Courtesy of Callaway

Other features of the new wedges include Tour-inspired shapes, soft carbon steel construction, multiple weight ports for precise CG locations, and 15 loft-bounce combinations, which include 50-60 in S-Grind, 54-62 in C-Grind, and 54-60 in X-Grind.

The new MD4 Raw wedges will be available at retail (custom-order only) on April 13, 2018.