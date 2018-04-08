Winner's Bag: Patrick Reed's mixed gear at the 2018 Masters

0:53 | Tour & News
Augusta National opens new golf shop
The new facility is huge and packed with your favorite Masters' gear.
By Michael Chwasky
Sunday, April 08, 2018

Patrick Reed captured his first major championship at the Masters on Sunday with a final-round 71 and 15-under-par total. Reed's impressive opening rounds of 69, 66, and 67, allowed him to edge out Rickie Fowler by one stroke and Jordan Spieth by two.

Here's a full list of the gear the 27-year-old Texan used to earn his first green jacket.

Driver: Ping G400 LST (10°) with Aldila Rogue Silver shaft

Buy Now

Fairway Woods: Nike VR Pro LTD (15°) with Aldila Rogue Silver shaft

Irons: Titleist 716 T-MB (3), Callaway X-Forged (4), Callaway MB-1 (5-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Buy Now

Patrick Reed on Sunday at the 2018 Masters.

Wedges: Artisan (51°, 56°), Titleist Vokey Design SM5 (61°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Buy Now

Putter: Odyssey White Hot Pro

Buy Now

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Buy Now

You May Like

More Equipment

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now