Winner's Bag: Patrick Reed's mixed gear at the 2018 Masters

Patrick Reed captured his first major championship at the Masters on Sunday with a final-round 71 and 15-under-par total. Reed's impressive opening rounds of 69, 66, and 67, allowed him to edge out Rickie Fowler by one stroke and Jordan Spieth by two.

Here's a full list of the gear the 27-year-old Texan used to earn his first green jacket.

Driver: Ping G400 LST (10°) with Aldila Rogue Silver shaft

Fairway Woods: Nike VR Pro LTD (15°) with Aldila Rogue Silver shaft

Irons: Titleist 716 T-MB (3), Callaway X-Forged (4), Callaway MB-1 (5-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Patrick Reed on Sunday at the 2018 Masters.

Wedges: Artisan (51°, 56°), Titleist Vokey Design SM5 (61°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Odyssey White Hot Pro

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

