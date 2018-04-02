Tour pros bust out custom Masters-themed golf shoes at Augusta National

The stars of the PGA Tour have descended on Augusta National Golf Club for the 2018 Masters, the first major of the year, and some pros and shoe makers are taking the opportunity to flash some Masters style on their footwear.

In what has become an annual tradition, multiple players plan on wearing golf shoes this week that pay homage to the Masters tournament and the course on which it's played.

Rory McIlroy was spotted with his own custom azalea-dotted Nike shoes while playing a practice round on Monday.

A detailed shot of shoes worn by Rory McIlroy are seen during a practice round Monday at the 2018 Masters.

Not to be outdone, frequent fashion adventurer (and two-time Masters champion) Bubba Watson has four different custom pairs from the company G/Fore that definitely do not hew to tradition, to say the least.

Lots of golfers are better at the game, but my shoe game is better!! My @gfore lineup for @TheMasters #GFORELife #DisruptiveLuxury pic.twitter.com/vf44J4U9hS — bubba watson (@bubbawatson) March 30, 2018

On the other end of the spectrum you have Justin Rose. Rose, a former U.S. Open champion and among the favorites this week, teamed up with Adidas Golf to create a pair of green shoes that honor the event in a simpler manner.

It's only day one of Masters week, and a lot more custom kicks are sure to pop up in the coming days, especially from players like Rickie Fowler. Stay tuned.