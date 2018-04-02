Winner's Bag: Ian Poulter's gear at the Houston Open

1:06 | Equipment
Tune In: How to adjust your Titleist 917D2 driver
Do all the adjustability options on your new Titleist 917D2 driver have you stumped? We can help. Here's how to adjust your club to match your swing.
By Michael Chwasky
Monday, April 02, 2018

European Ryder Cup stalwart Ian Poulter got his first career stroke play PGA Tour win at the Houston Open on Sunday, outlasting young Beau Hossler in a sudden-death playoff. Poulter's victory gets him into the Masters and earns him a bunch of Ryder Cup points for Paris, which can be in part attributed to the lucky Odyssey putter he recently put back in play.

Here's a full list of the gear the Englishman used to get the job done, including the White Hot XG #7 putter he revived from the dramatic 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah (shaft information currently not available):

Driver: Titleist 917 D2 (9.5°)

Buy Now

360°

 

Fairway Wood: Titleist 917 F2 (16.5°)

Buy Now

Hybrid: Titleist 816 H2 (21°)

Buy Now

Irons: Titleist 716 T-MB (4), Titleist 718 CB (5-PW)

Buy Now

Ian Poulter pulls a club from his bag on the 15th hole during the final round of the Houston Open.

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (52°, 56°, 60°)

Buy Now

Putter: Odyssey White Hot XG #7

Buy Now

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Buy Now

You May Like

More Equipment

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now