Winner's Bag: Ian Poulter's gear at the Houston Open

European Ryder Cup stalwart Ian Poulter got his first career stroke play PGA Tour win at the Houston Open on Sunday, outlasting young Beau Hossler in a sudden-death playoff. Poulter's victory gets him into the Masters and earns him a bunch of Ryder Cup points for Paris, which can be in part attributed to the lucky Odyssey putter he recently put back in play.

Here's a full list of the gear the Englishman used to get the job done, including the White Hot XG #7 putter he revived from the dramatic 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah (shaft information currently not available):

Driver: Titleist 917 D2 (9.5°)

Fairway Wood: Titleist 917 F2 (16.5°)

Hybrid: Titleist 816 H2 (21°)

Irons: Titleist 716 T-MB (4), Titleist 718 CB (5-PW)

Ian Poulter pulls a club from his bag on the 15th hole during the final round of the Houston Open.

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (52°, 56°, 60°)

Putter: Odyssey White Hot XG #7

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

