Bridgestone announces 'Tiger Woods Edition' golf ball

By Dylan Dethier
Wednesday, March 28, 2018

You can't play golf the way Tiger Woods does, but you'll soon be able to play with a ball that's identical to the one he plays in competition.

Bridgestone Golf announced the release of its Tour B XS Tiger Woods Edition golf ball Wednesday. Woods himself is featured on the packaging, holding up a Bridgestone ball with a green in the background, dressed in his characteristic Sunday red shirt and black 'TW' hat. A replica of his signature appears in the corner of the box.

The TGR Foundation will receive a portion of all proceeds.

The golf balls will feature "TIGER" stamping on the side — the same way Woods has marked his ball for years — but the balls will perform identically to the standard Tour B XS model.

"Working with both Tiger and the TGR Foundation has been a tremendous experience and we're excited to build on the popularity of Bridgestone golf balls, while helping a great cause," said Angel Ilagan, President and CEO of Bridgestone Golf.

Bridgestone’s new line will retail for $49.99/dozen and go on sale April 1.

"We worked closely with the Bridgestone team to come up with a concept that benefits both golfers and my TGR Foundation, which is very important to me," Woods said in Bridgestone's release.

Woods began using the Tour B XS ball in preparation for the 2017 Hero World Challenge.

The new Bridgestone balls will feature Woods's characteristic "TIGER" stamping on the side.

The rest of the Tour B line (the X, XS, RX, and RXS) provide a variety of fits for different types of player and retail for $44.99.

Woods will make his much-anticipated return to the Masters next week.

