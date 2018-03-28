Bridgestone announces 'Tiger Woods Edition' golf ball

You can't play golf the way Tiger Woods does, but you'll soon be able to play with a ball that's identical to the one he plays in competition.

Bridgestone Golf announced the release of its Tour B XS Tiger Woods Edition golf ball Wednesday. Woods himself is featured on the packaging, holding up a Bridgestone ball with a green in the background, dressed in his characteristic Sunday red shirt and black 'TW' hat. A replica of his signature appears in the corner of the box.

The TGR Foundation will receive a portion of all proceeds.

The golf balls will feature "TIGER" stamping on the side — the same way Woods has marked his ball for years — but the balls will perform identically to the standard Tour B XS model.

"Working with both Tiger and the TGR Foundation has been a tremendous experience and we're excited to build on the popularity of Bridgestone golf balls, while helping a great cause," said Angel Ilagan, President and CEO of Bridgestone Golf.

Bridgestone’s new line will retail for $49.99/dozen and go on sale April 1.

"We worked closely with the Bridgestone team to come up with a concept that benefits both golfers and my TGR Foundation, which is very important to me," Woods said in Bridgestone's release.

Woods began using the Tour B XS ball in preparation for the 2017 Hero World Challenge.

The new Bridgestone balls will feature Woods's characteristic "TIGER" stamping on the side. Bridgestone Golf

The rest of the Tour B line (the X, XS, RX, and RXS) provide a variety of fits for different types of player and retail for $44.99.

Woods will make his much-anticipated return to the Masters next week.