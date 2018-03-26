First look: Ben Hogan Edge irons

The Edge set of irons is one of the most succesful clubs for the club manufacturer.
Courtesy Hogan
By Michael Chwasky
Monday, March 26, 2018

The famed Ben Hogan brand is back with a new iteration of arguably its most successful product — the Edge iron. First introduced 30 years ago, the original Edge provided traditional forged construction and feel with the advantage of cavity back performance. The new Edge ($735, 4-PW) is sold direct to consumers through BenHoganGolf.com and also features a forged construction as well as perimeter weighting for more stability at impact and forgiveness on off-center hits. A two-piece forged design (hosel and frame combined with a forged face) with a hollow clubhead and variable face thickness promotes enhanced distance on shots struck all over the clubface as well as a preferred feel.

The new Edge irons are approximately 12% larger than the Ben Hogan PTx irons and feature a bit of offset and a thicker topline, making them more user friendly for a wider variety of players. A V-Sole design utilizes a dual bounce construction with high-bounce leading edge and low-bounce trailing edge to reduce digging and provide enhanced turf interaction from a variety of lies. The new Edge irons can also be fully customized for length, lie, grip, and shaft at no additional charge.

Courtesy Hogan

