The famed Ben Hogan brand is back with a new iteration of arguably its most successful product — the Edge iron. First introduced 30 years ago, the original Edge provided traditional forged construction and feel with the advantage of cavity back performance. The new Edge ($735, 4-PW) is sold direct to consumers through BenHoganGolf.com and also features a forged construction as well as perimeter weighting for more stability at impact and forgiveness on off-center hits. A two-piece forged design (hosel and frame combined with a forged face) with a hollow clubhead and variable face thickness promotes enhanced distance on shots struck all over the clubface as well as a preferred feel.

The new Edge irons are approximately 12% larger than the Ben Hogan PTx irons and feature a bit of offset and a thicker topline, making them more user friendly for a wider variety of players. A V-Sole design utilizes a dual bounce construction with high-bounce leading edge and low-bounce trailing edge to reduce digging and provide enhanced turf interaction from a variety of lies. The new Edge irons can also be fully customized for length, lie, grip, and shaft at no additional charge.