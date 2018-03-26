Winner's Bag: Bubba Watson's gear at the WGC-Dell Match Play

Bubba Watson won the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin on Sunday by beating Justin Thomas 3 and 2 in the morning semifinals match and Kevin Kisner 7 and 6 in the afternoon final.

The win is the 11th of Watson’s career and second of the season, as he also captured the Genesis Open at Riviera last month. Here’s a full list of the Ping gear the two-time Masters champ used to get the job done.

Driver: Ping G400 LST (8.5° set to 7.6°) with 44.5” Grafalloy Bi-Matrix shaft

Buy Now

Fairway wood: Ping G (14.5° set to 13.2°) with Fujikura Tour Spec X shaft

Buy Now

Irons: Ping iBlade (2), Ping S55 (4-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Buy Now

Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0 (52°, 56°, 60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Buy Now

Putter: Ping PLD Anser, 34.25” length

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Buy Now