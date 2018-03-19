Winner's Bag: Rory McIlroy's gear at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Rory McIlroy of walks with his caddie Harry Diamond down the 18th fairway with the lead during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Getty Images
By Michael Chwasky
Monday, March 19, 2018

Rory McIlroy blitzed the field on Sunday at Bay Hill with a scorching hot final-round 64. His 18-under-par total was enough to best runner-up Bryson DeChambeau by three strokes and grab his first PGA Tour victory since 2016.

For his trouble Rory took home the Arnold Palmer winner's cardigan and a check for $1,602,000. Here's a full list of the TaylorMade gear he used to get the job done:

Driver: TaylorMade M3 460 (8.5°) with Mitsubishi Tensei Orange shaft

Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M3 (15°) with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White shaft, TaylorMade M3 (19°), with Fujikura Rombax shaft

Irons: TaylorMade P-750 (4), TaylorMade Rors Proto P-730 (5-9) with Project X 7.0 shaft

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (48°, 52°, 56°), TaylorMade Hi-Toe (60°) with Project X 6.5 shafts

Putter: TaylorMade TP Collection Black Copper Soto

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

