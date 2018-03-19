Winner's Bag: Rory McIlroy's gear at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Rory McIlroy blitzed the field on Sunday at Bay Hill with a scorching hot final-round 64. His 18-under-par total was enough to best runner-up Bryson DeChambeau by three strokes and grab his first PGA Tour victory since 2016.

For his trouble Rory took home the Arnold Palmer winner's cardigan and a check for $1,602,000. Here's a full list of the TaylorMade gear he used to get the job done:

Driver: TaylorMade M3 460 (8.5°) with Mitsubishi Tensei Orange shaft

Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M3 (15°) with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White shaft, TaylorMade M3 (19°), with Fujikura Rombax shaft

Irons: TaylorMade P-750 (4), TaylorMade Rors Proto P-730 (5-9) with Project X 7.0 shaft

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (48°, 52°, 56°), TaylorMade Hi-Toe (60°) with Project X 6.5 shafts

Putter: TaylorMade TP Collection Black Copper Soto

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

