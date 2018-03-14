PXG introduces new and improved 0311 GEN2 irons for 2018

The original 0311 PXG irons made a major splash when they were first introduced, at first for the pricing and then, when folks actually got to try them, for the elite level performance they delivered. The new GEN2 0311 irons ($400 per club / chrome, $500 per club / xtreme dark finish) might not have the shock value of the first iteration, but they're improved in just about every way and are available in four models (T, P, XF, and SGI) designed to truly fit the full range of skill levels.

The most notable design feature of the new 0311 iron line is COR2, a proprietary polymer core material that is 20% faster than the original filler material, yielding more ballspeed, accuracy, and consistency with the same outstanding feel PXG irons are known for. The new irons also feature more of the material than in the past, as well as an extremely thin maraging steel clubface, improving performance across the board. A forged carbon steel clubhead further enhances feel at impact while an internal face perimeter cut-out design increases the effective hitting area on the face by about 15%, for both more forgiveness on off-center hits and better ballspeed retention overall. Other features include a thinner looking topline, an angled back area for more MOI and stability, and an overall more refined look. Like the original 0311 irons, the GEN2 models are built with adjustable tungsten and titanium weights that can be tuned to produce an extremely accurate fit.

The four models that comprise the GEN2 0311 line include the Tour (T), Players (P), Xtreme Forgiveness (XF), and Super Game Improvement (SGI). While the designations are fairly self-explanatory, here's the basic rundown:

The face of the PXG GEN2 0311 T iron. Courtesy of PXG

Tour (T): Aimed at accomplished players that require maximum shot shaping control and a more compact looking clubhead with less offset and narrower sole. The T model is often selected by faster swingers but forgiving enough to cross over into the mid-handicap range. Currently played on Tour by Billy Horschel, Charles Howell III, Ryan Moore, Charl Schwartzel, and others.

The new PXG GEN2 0311 P iron model for 2018. Courtesy of PXG

Players (P): Designed to provide a better combination of workability and forgiveness with a moderate blade length and offset for a wider range of players than the T model. Currently played on Tour by James Hahn, Lydia Ko, Anna Nordqvist, and others.

Xtreme Forgiveness (XF): A true game improvement model aimed at players looking for outstanding forgiveness with a blade-like look and feel and still solid workability. In comparison to the original XF the new model has a bit more offset, a deeper CG location, and 3% higher MOI.

The PXG GEN2 0311 SGI iron. Courtesy of PXG

Super Game Improvement (SGI): A brand new model for the 0311 line, the SGI is designed for players who want the easiest-to-hit clubs available. A low profile design with wider topline, more offset, a wider sole, and longer blade length than the XF model, the SGI is made to provide maximum confidence at address and exceptionally easy turf interaction from a variety of lies. 5% higher MOI than the XF makes this the most forgiving iron ever produced by PXG.

The PXG GEN2 0311 X driving iron. Courtesy of PXG

A new 0311 X driving iron is also available for players that want a club that produces a penetrating trajectory for wind cheating shots and higher percentage options off the tee. The new X is available in 15-, 17-, 19-, 21.5-, and 24-degree models to fit the gaps where fairway woods and hybrids usually reside. All new PXG 0311 models are available with a wide variety of steel and graphite options from KBS, True Temper, Project X, Nippon, Aerotech, and others.

PXG GEN2 0311 irons will be on sale 4/19/18.