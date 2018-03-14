Callaway introduces customization for Rogue driver

Want to add a fresh look to your driver? How about 81 fresh looks? The newly-released Callaway Customs allows golfers to create personalized models of their new Rogue drivers using Callaway's interactive configurator.

The Rogue driver comes in 3 models: Standard, Sub Zero, and Draw, retailing for $499. Each model is available for customization, and that customization consists of two different zones with nine color options for each — which effectively allows for 81 different possibilities.

Buy It Now for $499

GOLF's ClubTest 2018 found that the Callaway Rogue had significantly increased forgiveness over Callaway’s Epic driver from the previous year.

One fitter offered: "Lightweight construction and a high launch angle suit any player looking to ramp up ball speed." You can read the complete review HERE.