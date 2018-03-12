Many players will pay homage to Arnold Palmer this week, but if it were a competition, Rickie Fowler would be the early leader in the clubhouse.

Fowler is part of the official host committee at the Arnold Palmer Invitational this week, and he'll take it to the next level with his scripting, which includes a week of Arnie-inspired shoes and hats. Fowler's kicks will be green and yellow, and the high-tops will sport Palmer’s timeless signature across the strap. Fowler will also rock Puma's P 110 Snapback hat emblazoned with the Arnold Palmer umbrella logo.

Fans can snag a pair of these hi-tops, but they'll have to get incredibly lucky. Courtesy of Puma

How can you get your hands on these goods? You have to be lucky. Only two pairs have been made, one for Fowler and one for a giveaway, in which proceeds from donations will go to Arnie’s Army Charitable Foundation. Those interested can donate to earn entries for those shoes, one of 175 Arnie’s Army snapbacks or one of 62 pairs of Arnie's Army commemorative PWRADAPT shoes. Check out the donation page here.

Seven pair of the same PWRADAPT shoes from Puma have been signed by Fowler and adjusted to commemorate each of Palmer’s seven major wins. Those kicks can be purchased in an auction, the proceeds of which also benefit the foundation.