Winner's Bag: Paul Casey's mixed bag at the Valspar

How Paul Casey won the 2018 Valspar Championship
Paul Casey made three straight birdies on the back nine and rode a hot putter en route to a win at the Valspar, beating Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed by one.
By Michael Chwasky
Monday, March 12, 2018

Driver: TaylorMade M4 (10.5°) with Mitsubishi Diamana White 70TX shaft

Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M1 (15°) with Mitsubishi Diamana White 80TX shaft

Paul Casey plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship.

Getty Images

Hybrids: TaylorMade M3 (21°) with Mitsubishi Tensei White shaft

Irons: Mizuno MP-25 (3), Mizuno MP-5 (4-9) with Nippon NS Pro Modus3 Tour shaft

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (52°, 56°, 60°) with Nippon NS Pro Modus3 Tour shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Circle T 009

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

