Winner's Bag: Paul Casey's mixed bag at the Valspar

How Paul Casey won the 2018 Valspar Championship
Paul Casey made three straight birdies on the back nine and rode a hot putter en route to a win at the Valspar, beating Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed by one.
Driver: TaylorMade M4 (10.5°) with Mitsubishi Diamana White 70TX shaft
Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M1 (15°) with Mitsubishi Diamana White 80TX shaft
Hybrids: TaylorMade M3 (21°) with Mitsubishi Tensei White shaft
Irons: Mizuno MP-25 (3), Mizuno MP-5 (4-9) with Nippon NS Pro Modus3 Tour shaft
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (52°, 56°, 60°) with Nippon NS Pro Modus3 Tour shafts
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circle T 009
Ball: Titleist Pro V1