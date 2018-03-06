ClubTest 2018: Tour Edge Hot Launch SuperSpin wedge review

PRICE: $60

SPECS: 50°, 52°, 54°, 56°, 58° and 60° with KBS Tour 90 steel or UST Mamiya proprietary graphite shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: Mid- to high-handicappers who crave maximum spin around the greens and a more forgiving sole and larger sweet spot.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: CNC-milled grooves for maximum spin and control; beveled leading edge and cambered sole for improved turf interaction; toe weighting for a larger sweet spot and enhanced stability.

Buy Now

OUR TAKE

Value products sometimes get a bad rap in golf, but our familiarity with the Tour Edge brand proves that sometimes you get more than you pay for. The new SuperSpin wedges embody this idea with high-quality milled grooves, a sole design that works from a variety of turf conditions, and a unique toe-weighting design that makes them easier to hit.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Solid wedges that have lighter shafts and easy-to-hit soles, making them serious options for any player."

Buy Now